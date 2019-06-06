Google releases Android Q Beta 4 for Pixel devices with final APIs

Google has released the fourth version of Android Q Beta for the Pixel devices with the final Android Q APIs and official SDK. Those who have already enrolled and received the Beta 3 on their Pixel device, they will automatically get the update to Android Q Beta 4. The third-party devices should get the latest update Beta 4 over the coming weeks.

Notably, there are 12 partner OEMs involved in the Android Q Beta this year. Additionally, the previous Beta update was pushed to smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Asus ZenFone 5z, Essential Phone, Nokia 8.1, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG G8 ThinQ, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OPPO Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Redmi K20 Pro, Tecno Spark 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A.

The Google Pixel devices can get the update either via sideloading or OTA (Over-the-Air). The Android Q preview includes system images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Google Pixel smartphone users are required to enroll their devices onto the Android Beta program if they wish to receive the new Android Q Beta build OTA update directly from Google.

Watch: Android Q First Look

With the fourth version of Android Q, the search giant is also opening the ability to publish apps on Google Play that are compiled against or target API 29. This further means that developers can now push updates to users via Google Play to test your app’s compatibility with the upcoming Android version. “The Beta 4 update includes the latest Android Q system images for Pixel and Android Emulator, along with the final Android Q developer APIs (API level 29), the official API 29 SDK, and updated build tools for Android Studio. Together, these give you everything you need to test your apps for compatibility with Android Q and build with Android Q features and APIs”, Google said.

Besides, a recent fresh report suggests that some Pixel device owners were not able to properly install the over-the-air update for Android Q Beta 4. “The effects seem to largely result in either a bootloop or the device just never finishing a boot. Some users report that the issue resolves itself, but others aren’t so lucky”, 9to5Google reports. Separately, Essential has also made the latest Android Q Beta 4 available for its Essential Phone owners via You can join the program here.