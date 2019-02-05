comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too
News

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

News

Essential has also rolled out the latest February 2019 security update.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 1:34 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (29)

Google has started pushing out latest monthly Android security update for its Pixel smartphones and Pixel C tablet. On Monday, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C devices got their latest February 2019 security patch along with bug fixes. Parallely, Essential has also rolled out the latest February 2019 security update for Essential Phone as well.

Google has also put up OTA images and factory images of the Android security update for Pixel devices. The changelog notes that there were 15 issues previously, but it didn’t get any report of customers being affected. Now, these issues have been fixed. Unlike previous patches, this one does not include any functional update.

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

“The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Framework that could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed. We have had no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues,” noted Google on Android Security Bulletin.

At the same time, Essential has tweeted out about the update for Essential Phone. It has noted that Essential Phone’s February’s security patch is rolling out now, so users should keep an eye out.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

A month ago, Google’s January 2019 Android security update brought fixes for a lot of issues and security vulnerabilities at the kernel and system level. Notably, the latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also got enhanced audio quality while recording videos.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

5

67000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

42000

Android 8.0.1, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

5

57000

Android 8.0.0, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

News

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too
Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Features

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019
Safer Internet Day: Google highlights three tips to stay safe online

News

Safer Internet Day: Google highlights three tips to stay safe online
Gmail may soon email bundling, other Inbox features

News

Gmail may soon email bundling, other Inbox features
Google bans twenty-nine malicious 'beautification' apps

News

Google bans twenty-nine malicious 'beautification' apps

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

गूगल ने 29 ऐप्स को किया डिलीट, फैला रहे थे पोर्नोग्राफी कंटेंट

शाओमी का स्मार्ट शूज भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

फेसबुक में मौजूद हैं 25 करोड़ फेक अकाउंट, दूसरे कामों के लिए किए जाते हैं इस्तेमाल

News

Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
News
Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

News

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked
Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC

News

Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC
Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today