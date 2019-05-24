comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google releases Group calling, new Data Saving Mode for Google Duo on Android in India
News

Google releases Group calling, new Data Saving Mode for Google Duo on Android in India

News

Google has noted that the group video calling can now take up to eight people, which was earlier limited to four participants. On the other hand, the new Data Saving Mode in Google Duo limits data usage up to 50 percent.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 1:14 PM IST
google-duo-group-video-calling-virat-anushka

Google has officially announced arrival of Group video calling feature for Google Duo in India. The feature rollout was spotted earlier this month by users, but there was no official statement from Google. The company on Friday released statement that Google Duo users will now get Group video calling feature and Data Saving Mode in the application. These features are available in India for Android users starting today, and will be coming soon to iOS.

“India is already the largest market for Duo globally, and we’re committed to building for India, helping people have a seamless and delightful experience connecting with their loved ones face to face. As a part of that commitment, we are happy to announce two new features on Duo today: Group Calling and Data Saving Mode,” said Shweta Vaidya, Product Manager, Google Duo.

In order to check if you’ve got the Group calling feature or not, the Google Duo app first need to be updated to the latest version. Once you open the app, there should be a ‘Create Group’ button right underneath the search bar. Google has noted that the group video calling can now take up to eight people, which was earlier limited to four participants. On the other hand, the new Data Saving Mode in Google Duo limits data usage while video calling to make it easier to multitask on other apps. Google claims that the feature may reduce data usage by up to 50 percent.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

Google introduced the Duo app video chat service back in 2016 at its I/O conference along with Google Allo. Recently, the service received a web version which can be accessed from duo.google.com website. Similar to Google Duo app, you first need to sign in there and then can use search box with a list of your contacts to ping or dial your desired contact number. Furthermore, the web version of Duo offers support for both voice and video calls, and one can even answer calls on the Web version.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

News

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India
Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie
Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

News

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse
Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone

News

OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किए 6 नए SD और HD चैनल्स वाले लॉग टर्म प्लान

Call of Duty Mobile: ऐसे मिलेगा इस PUBG जैसे मोबाइल गेम का एक्सेस, यूं करें Pre-Register

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन का एक्सपीरियंस 3 जून के बाद होगा और बेहतर

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

News

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
News
WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India
Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie