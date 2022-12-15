Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022

The year 2022 is coming to an end. Ahead of the new year celebrations, Google has shared a list of its favourite extensions for Chrome web browser. While there are hundreds of extensions available for Google Chrome based on the task that you want to perform, this year Google has picked four categories, which includes gaming, productivity, focus and viewing and learning. Also Read - Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally

So, here is a list of top Chrome extensions that Google picked for this year: Also Read - Google Pixel Fold appears in all its glory: See how it looks

Productivity

> Tango: This extension automatically generates how-to guides while users work. Also Read - Google says it does not display online betting ads, after government asks to do so

> SwiftRead: This Chrome extension allows users to read three times faster.

> LINER: This Chrome extension serves as users’ personalized research assistant.

> Compose AI: This extension helps users automate their writing with artificial intelligence.

> Visbug: This Chrome extension enables designers make tweaks to a website’s text and images.

> Check US Visa Slots: This Chrome extension provides the latest US visa appointments availability in India to overcome a challenge that affects 5.5 million US visa-seekers a year.

Focus

> Workona Tab Manager: Google says that this Chrome extension ‘tames your explosion of tabs’ by setting up workspaces to organise users’ projects and helping them keep tabs on what is important.

> CrXMouse Chrome Gestures: This Chrome extension, on the other hand, boosts users’ browsing productivity with custom mouse navigation shortcuts.

Gaming and Viewing

> RoPro: This extension for Google Chrome enhances the experience of Roblox players by adding dozens of unique features to the game.

> eJOY: This Google Chrome extension, on the other hand, enables users to watch movies and videos with dual subtitles and learn a language while watching movies.

Learning

> Equatio: This Chrome extension makes math digital, aiding teachers and students at all levels in creating math expressions quickly and easily.

> MyBib:Free Citation Generator: This Chrome extension automatically generates bibliographies and citations for students write a paper while browsing the web.

Interestingly, the announcement comes just days after Google shared its list of top apps for 2022. The list includes Dream by WOMBO for gaming, PetStar for fun, Breathwrk for personal growth, Plant Parent for everyday essentials, Recover Athletics for hidden gems, Todoist for wear, Pocket for tablets and BandLab for Chromebooks among others.