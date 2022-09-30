comscore Google upgrades its text-to-speech engine with new natural voices: Know details
Google releases new voices for Android apps by updating its text-to-speech engine

This update will be rolling out to all 64-bit Android devices via the Google Play Store over the next few weeks as a part of the Speech Services by Google apk.

Tech giant Google has announced it is upgrading its text-to-speech (TTS) by Google speech engine by providing clearer, more natural voices. Also Read - Google Stadia is shutting down: Here’s what will happen to your purchases

The company said that all 421 voices in 67 languages have been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer. Also Read - Google is making shopping easier than ever with five major updates to Google Shopping

“If you already use TTS and the Speech Services by Google engine, there is nothing to do — everything will happen behind the scenes as your users will have automatically downloaded the latest update. We have seen a significant side by side quality increase with this change, particularly in respect to clarity and naturalness,” the platform said in its developers page. Also Read - Search On 2022: Top features coming to Google Search

“With this upgrade we will also be changing the default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement. If your users have not selected a system voice, and you rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker,” it added.

For the unversed, Google recently hosted its Search On 2022 event wherein the company announced major updates to a host of products and services including Google Maps, and its online shopping experience. In addition to these and more, the company also shared major updates to its search engine, that is, Google Search.

The new features include multisearch that enables users to search for information on Google Search using text and images at the same time. Google has optimised Google Lens’ machine learning models that are able to blend translated text into complex images in just 100 milliseconds.

According to Google, Google Search will provide users with answers even before they have finished typing. “So in the coming months, we’re rolling out an even faster way to find what you need. When you begin to type in a question, we can provide relevant content straight away, before you’ve even finished typing,” the company added.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 4:40 PM IST
