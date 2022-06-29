comscore Google releases third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build with critical bug fixes
News

Google rolls out third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build with bug fixes

News

This Android Beta 13 Beta 3 update by Google focuses on major bug fixes and does not introduce any new features.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google has started rolling out the third build of its Android beta 13 software update. Google had to release not one or two but three builds for Android 13 Beta 3 because of critical bugs and issues. This update focuses on these bug fixes and does not introduce any new features. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

Google introduces Android 13 Beta 3.3: What’s new

In this new update, you will get fixes for issues with the keyboard and the launcher. Users also reported that swiping back gestures would cause the system to crash. The update has bought a fix for that also. Also Read - Assam floods: Google starts SOS alert and fundraising to help impacted communities

Additionally, Pixels were facing problems connecting with Wi-Fi networks and there was also freezing when plugged into power that could only get resolved when it was rebooted. Both these issues were solved in this update. The system has also witnessed improvements in “Connectivity Thermal Power Management” that was causing unstable performance and poor battery life. Also Read - Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

As per a report by Android Police, “The reason for so many patches released this month is that the June Beta 3 is listed as a “Platform Stability” milestone on Android’s timeline and this was not achieved right off the bat. This is the build that app developers are supposed to start finalizing compatibility testing for apps, SDKs, and libraries.”

For the unversed, the Beta 4 along with public builds is likely to roll out in the month of July. As usual, it is expected to roll out first for the Pixel devices. Do note that if you are running the beta on your device, you need to install this update to get the bug fixes.

You can get Beta 3 on your Pixel device by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you previously enrolled, you will automatically get the update. You can also try Android 13 Beta on select devices from several of our partners – learn more at android.com/beta.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 1:28 PM IST

