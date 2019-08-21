Google reportedly removed 27 fake Android apps that prompted users to install a fake Play Store. Pune-based Quick Heal Technologies discovered these apps claiming they are from the dropper category.

As per Google, these apps tend to force users to install Google Play Store for gaming purposes. If however, someone cancels the installation prompt, it keeps reappearing until the user accepts it. On executing the parent app, it launched a dropped app. “These apps were designed to infect devices with adware after someone fell prey to their continuous installation prompts for fake “Google Play Store”, Quick Heal Security Lab said.

The fake Google Play Store remains on the device even after its parent app is uninstalled. It keeps running in the background, and shows full screen ads until the app is manually removed. The report adds that these fake Android apps belong to the same developer, named “AFAD Drift Racer”. All the apps belong to the free car racing games category.

Google has time and again warned users against installing fake Android apps. The company asks users to check an app’s description before downloading it. One should also avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores. Using a reliable mobile antivirus may also help prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on one’s phone.

With Inputs from IANS