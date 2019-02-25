comscore
  • Home
  • Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal
News

Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal

Quick Heal tried all the apps, went through user comments and looked at the MD5 file signature to compile its findings.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 5:30 PM IST
FakeApp

Image credit: Quick Heal

A new report has emerged stating that Google has just removed 28 apps from its Google Play Store with more than 48,000 installs. Google removed these apps because they were fake and did not provide any functionality that was promised in the description or the name of the app. All these apps were created by the same developer by the name “Sarvesh Developer”. Taking a look at the names of the app removed, most of these apps claimed to provide functionality related to finances along with some apps present for stickers, tips, and even web hosting and DNS provider.

The report was provided by cybersecurity giant Quick Heal where the company investigated reports about fake apps. After conducting its investigation where Quick Heal tried all the apps, went through user comments and looked at the MD5 file signature, the company then submitted its findings to Google. All the 28 apps were ridden with advertisements and the apps showcased full-screen ads to its users. As noted in the report, it is likely that the developer only made all these apps to earn money from advertising in these junk apps.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Another thing that the report noted is that some of the apps did not match to what was showcased in the screenshots section on their Google Play Store listing. Taking a closer look, all the apps presented users with some task to help them earn some money. As part of the tasks, users needed to watch some advertisements, download some additional apps and even click on some advertisements.

Google removes twenty-nine malicious 'beautification' apps from Play Store

Also Read

Google removes twenty-nine malicious 'beautification' apps from Play Store

Some of the apps claimed that scoring 10 points will allow users to earn real money through Paytm. However, users noted that the promise for real money through Paytm was fake. Some portions of the app were completely misleading pushing users back to the dashboard even after they completed the tasks. The notification section of the app also shows a message in Hindi where presumably the app developer was reassuring users about the Paytm payment.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499
News
Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled

News

Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal

Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal

News

Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart

Deals

Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

हिंदी समाचार

दो दिन बाद होने वाले INDvsAUS क्रिकेट मैच में ऐसे जीते सकते हैं पैसा, यहां देखें ऑनलाइन मैच

MWC 2019 में लॉन्च हुए सोनी के तीन स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी भारत में 28 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी 48MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7, दस हजार हो सकती है कीमत

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 और Galaxy A50, 6.4-inch इंफीनिटी-U डिस्प्ले, 4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए पेश

इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार से ज्यादा का डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

News

Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal
News
Google removes 28 fake apps from Play Store after a report by Quick Heal
Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant launched in India, priced at Rs 18,499
Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled

News

Airtel Digital TV multi-connection prices unveiled
Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019