Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

Google has announced that it has removed 93,067 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in February. This is a decrease from 1,04,285 pieces of bad content that the search giant removed back in January. Also Read - Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP mode and more

Google in its monthly report in compliance with the new India IT Rules 2021 revealed that it had received a total of 30,065 complaints from users in India in February. The complaints were related to third-party content, which the users believe to violate local laws or personal rights. Also Read - Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

“The complaints consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation,” said Google in a statement. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

Based on the complaints, Google removed a total of 93,067 pieces of content, under a number of categories including Copyright, Trademark, Court Order, Graphic Sexual Content, Circumvention, and more. Besides this, the search giant claims to have removed 3,38,938 pieces of content as part of automated detection in February. This number has also seen a downtrend, considering that the search giant removed 4,01,374 pieces of content as part of automated detection back in January.

In its monthly compliance report Google stated, “In addition to reports from our users, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms.” “This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content,” it added.

Google along with other big digital and social media platforms is mandated to publish monthly transparency reports according to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. In its transparency report, the company has to put out the details of complaints received from users in India and the actions taken, as well as removal actions taken as a result of automated detection.