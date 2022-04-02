comscore Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Removes 93067 Bad Content Pieces In India
News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Based on the complaints, Google removed a total of 93,067 pieces of content, under a number of categories including Copyright, Trademark, Court Order, Graphic Sexual Content, Circumvention, and more.

5

(Image: Pixabay)

Google has announced that it has removed 93,067 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in February. This is a decrease from 1,04,285 pieces of bad content that the search giant removed back in January. Also Read - Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP mode and more

Google in its monthly report in compliance with the new India IT Rules 2021 revealed that it had received a total of 30,065 complaints from users in India in February. The complaints were related to third-party content, which the users believe to violate local laws or personal rights. Also Read - Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

“The complaints consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation,” said Google in a statement. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

Based on the complaints, Google removed a total of 93,067 pieces of content, under a number of categories including Copyright, Trademark, Court Order, Graphic Sexual Content, Circumvention, and more. Besides this, the search giant claims to have removed 3,38,938 pieces of content as part of automated detection in February. This number has also seen a downtrend, considering that the search giant removed 4,01,374 pieces of content as part of automated detection back in January.

In its monthly compliance report Google stated, “In addition to reports from our users, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms.” “This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content,” it added.

Google along with other big digital and social media platforms is mandated to publish monthly transparency reports according to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. In its transparency report, the company has to put out the details of complaints received from users in India and the actions taken, as well as removal actions taken as a result of automated detection.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2022 2:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February
Apps
Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February
Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India
Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

News

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के नए इवेंट में मिलेगी फ्री ग्लू वॉल स्किन, जानें क्लेम करने का तरीका

Google India ने 1 लाख के करीब कॉन्टेंट को प्लैटफॉर्म से हटाया, जानें वजह

WhatsApp ने फरवरी में बैन किए 14 लाख से अधिक भारतीय अकाउंट, जानें वजह

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today 2nd April: आज के रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे शानदार Characters, Emotes और Diamonds

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February
Apps
Here s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February
Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

News

Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999
Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan
Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers