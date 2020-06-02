comscore Google removes Mitron app from Play Store: All you need to know
Google removes Mitron app from Play Store: All you need to know

It is being reported that the Mitron app violated Google's "spam and minimum functionality" policy.

  Published: June 2, 2020 7:59 PM IST
Mitron app, which recently made headlines for having a severe security vulnerability, has now been removed from Play Store. Google reportedly deleted the app from the store due to some policy violations. It is being reported that the Mitron app violated the company’s “spam and minimum functionality” policy. In case you are unaware, the app recently gained popularity and is a rival of the TikTok app.

The search giant’s policy says that copying content from other applications without the addition of any original changes or value. “We don’t allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services,” the policy says. It also mentioned that an app should offer a “basic degree of functionality and respectful user experience” too.

It recently emerged that the Mitron app was not developed by an IIT Roorkee student, and is a rebranded version of TicTic. The latter is said to be a Pakistani clone of Bytedance’s TikTok. As per Irfan Sheikh, who is a founder and chief executive of TicTic’s developer Qboxus, the Mitron app had purchased TicTic’s source code for $34 (roughly Rs 2,600).

In an interview with News18, Sheikh said in a statement, “We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo, and uploaded it on their store”. He further said, ‘We have no problem with what the developer has done. They pay and use the script, it is okay to do so. But the problem is that people call it a Made in India app, which is not true. Especially when they have not made any changes in the app.”

  Published Date: June 2, 2020 7:59 PM IST

