Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May

In accordance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021, tech giant Google India took down nearly four lakh bad content pieces in May through an automated detection process. The company said it received 25,694 complaints from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms during the one-month reporting period.

"These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google's SSMI platforms," the company said in the report. "The complaints received consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation," it added.

Over 24,000 of these complaints involved copyright infringement, which was followed by trademark infringement (433) and other legal problems (257). The tech giant removed 62,673 pieces of content that broke community guidelines in response to user complaints.

Google mentioned that when it receives complaints regarding content on its platforms, they assess them carefully.

Twitter also banned more than 46,000 accounts of Indian users in May over violation of its guidelines, the microblogging platform said in its monthly compliance report on Sunday. According to the report, Twitter removed 43,656 accounts for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content, while 2,870 accounts were banned for promoting terrorism.

The platform received 1,698 complaints in India via its local grievance mechanism between April 26, 2022 and May 25, 2022. This includes complaints pertained to online abuse/harassment (1,366), hateful conduct (111), misinformation and manipulated media (36), sensitive adult content (28), impersonation (25), among others.

In April, WhatsApp received 844 grievance reports within the country, and the accounts “actioned” were 123. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

(With inputs from IANS)