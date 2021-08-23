comscore Google removes these 8 dangerous cryptocurrency apps from Play store, delete them immediately
News

Google removes these 8 dangerous cryptocurrency apps from Play store, delete them immediately

News

Cryptocurrency mining has become one of the hottest topics of discussion around the world these days and that’s exactly what hackers are using to attack Android mobile users. If you have any of these apps installed on your phone, delete them right now.

Google play store bans 8 crypto apps

Google has banned 8 dangerous apps on the Play store as hackers were using these apps to trick users and steal their personal information for personal gains. So, if you have them installed on your mobile phone, delete them immediately. Notably, all 8 banned apps are related to cryptocurrency mining. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Cryptocurrency mining has become one of the hottest topics of discussion around the world these days and that’s exactly what hackers are using to attack Android mobile users. Using these apps, hackers are secretly installing malicious apps containing dangerous malware and adware. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

As per a report coming from Security firm Trend Micro, all 8 apps were tricking Android users into watching ads, paying for subscription services with an average monthly fee of $15, which roughly translates to around Rs 1,115. The research website also revealed that two of these apps were paid ones, which means users had to pay to install these applications on their smartphone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Soon after the security firm reported its findings, Google promptly removed all 8 apps from the Play store. While Google may have removed these apps from the Play store, they may have been downloaded by many users. So, if you have any of these 8 apps installed on your phone, delete them immediately.

Uninstall these apps right now

1) BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining

2) Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining

3) Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

4) Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining

5) Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System

6) Bitcoin 2021

7) MineBit Pro – Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner

8) Ethereum (ETH) – Pool Mining Cloud

The research report also stated that there are more than 120 fake cryptocurrency mining apps still available online. “These apps, which do not have cryptocurrency mining capabilities and deceive users into watching in-app ads, have affected more than 4,500 users globally from July 2020 to July 2021,” the report stated.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2021 8:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2021 9:21 AM IST

