comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer
News

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

News

Google is removing apps from a Chinese Android app developer - DO Global - which holds roughly 100 apps in the Play Store with over 600 million installs.

  • Published: April 28, 2019 2:25 PM IST
google-data

Suspecting malicious cyber attacks and data breach possibilities, Google is removing apps from a Chinese Android app developer – DO Global – which holds roughly 100 apps in the Play Store with over 600 million installs and is partly owned by Internet major Baidu.

46 apps from DO Global have already been removed from the Play Store and the company intends to ban DO Global overall with more app removals that would follow, BuzzFeed News reported on Friday. “We actively investigate malicious behaviour, and when we find violations, we take action, including the removal of a developer’s ability to monetise their app with AdMob or publish on Play,” the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying on Friday.

The search engine giant is further extending the ban to the Internet giant’s ad products appearing on Android as well. “DO Global apps no longer offer ad inventory for purchase via Google’s AdMob network,” the report said.
The Chinese company claims to have more than 250 million monthly active users for its apps and the reach of nearly 800 million users through its ad platform on Android.

“Their removal from the Play Store marks one of the biggest bans, if not the biggest, Google has ever instituted against an app developer,” the report noted. DO Global was a subsidiary of Baidu until it was spun out earlier in 2018. Baidu retains a 34 per cent stake in the company.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2019 2:25 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to stop WhatsApp from hogging your smarthphone's storage
How To
How to stop WhatsApp from hogging your smarthphone's storage
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

समाचार

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

News

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

News

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study

Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone

India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg

Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

News

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer
Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches

News

Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches
Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices

Deals

Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices
Google Fit app now available on iOS

News

Google Fit app now available on iOS

हिंदी समाचार

DCvsRCB और KKRvsMI के बीच है मुकाबला, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रिमिंग

WhatsApp से चैटिंग के साथ कर पाएंगे पेमेंट

डेटा संग्रह की भारत की मांग जोखिमपूर्ण : मार्क जुकरबर्ग

गूगल कर्मचारी नई वेबसाइट पर कर सकेंगे उत्पीड़न की शिकायत

OnePlus 5 और OnePlus 5T को मिलने लगा Oxygen OS 9.0.5 अपडेट

News

Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study
News
Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study
Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone

News

Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone
India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg

News

India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan

News

Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan
Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

News

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer