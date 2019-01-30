comscore
Google revamps Gmail for Android, iOS with new blindingly-white design; rolling out now

  • Published: January 30, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Google Gmail for Android and iOS revamp

Image credit: Google

Google has announced a revamped interface of its email service Gmail for Android and iOS. The redesigned version of the email app is currently rolling out to users across the world. The redesign is based on the new “Google Material Theme” design and introduces a white interface in a world that is busy demanding dark mode or night mode from app developers. This comes almost a year after the company rolled out a major redesign for Gmail for the desktop. Taking a look at the app interface, this is part of the company-wide redesign of all its products.

The company revealed the new design of Gmail in a new post on its blog along with the changes in the new user interface. According to the post, product manager for Gmail, Nikolus Ray added that users can now “quickly view attachments” including photos without the need of “opening or scrolling through the conversation”. The new design will also make it easier for users to switch between their personal and work accounts while allowing access to all emails effortlessly. Ray also pointed out that the new design will show “big, red warnings to alert” users in case the email has some suspicious content.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Ray added that this design update is to ensure that all the products of G Suite look and behave in a similar manner with a focus on ease to use. The company has already updated the desktop versions of other Google products including Drive, Calendar, and Google Docs and Sites with the new design. He went on to add that the company will continue to update the design of “more G Suite mobile apps” “later this year.”

This new design comes days after the company updated the search results screen of Google Maps with the new material design. Considering that the new design does not come with a dark mode, it is likely that Google will add the mode in the app along with the rumored system-wide dark mode in the upcoming version of Android, Android Q.

