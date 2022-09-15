comscore Google Photos introduces new collage editor, Styles and more for Memories
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Revamps Photos With Redesigned Memories A New Collage Editor And More
News

Google revamps Photos with redesigned Memories, a new collage editor and more

News

Google says users will soon be able to add instrumental music to Memories, via a separate feature, starting next month.

Untitled design - 2022-09-15T100759.767

Google Photos is now getting a major makeover with a refreshed Memories feature. Google has introduced new interaction memory types and memory sharing. Users will also get a new collage editor and Styles feature to make curating images easier. Additionally, Google Photos will allow users to share Memories with others if they have an Android device. It will soon roll out for iOS and web users as well. Also Read - How to sign a Google Docs document with eSignature: A step-by-step guide

Google Photos’ Memory feature updated: What’s new

Starting today, multiple images can be combined into a “Full Cinematic Memory” which will show photos in 3D effect coupled with zoom effect and instrumental music in the background. Google says users will soon be able to add instrumental music to Memories, via a separate feature, starting next month. Also Read - How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

For navigation, Google Photos will now let users tap on the left or right of a photo to swipe between photos in a Memory. To swipe between Memories, they can swipe up and down.

Google Photos now has a new Styles feature that will add graphic art to the Memories. It will also provide several designs to choose from, including limited-time options from artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon.

As mentioned earlier, users will get a new collage editor. With this editor, users will be able to choose photos, select a design and arrange the layout of the collage. It will also let them adjust brightness, contrast, add filters, edit photos and make more changes to the collage. Notably, these collages will be shareable.

As per the official blogpost, “Google One members and Pixel users can also use additional editing features like Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs.”

Additionally, the app will automatically trim down long footage to focus on key moments and turn them into a Memory.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2022 10:52 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

GoPro announces three new Hero 11 Black cameras: Check details
News
GoPro announces three new Hero 11 Black cameras: Check details
Vivo V25 5G to debut in India today 12 pm: Expected price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G to debut in India today 12 pm: Expected price, specs

Vivo V25 with 'Night Camera' to launch today: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo V25 with 'Night Camera' to launch today: Price, specifications

India to get its first flex-fuel car from Toyota on Sept 28: Details here

automobile

India to get its first flex-fuel car from Toyota on Sept 28: Details here

Top smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 10,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Photos' Memories gets new collage editor, editor, navigation options

Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 update for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

GoPro announces three new Hero 11 Black cameras: Check details

Vivo V25 5G to debut in India today 12 pm: Expected price, specs

Vivo V25 with 'Night Camera' to launch today: Price, specifications

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features