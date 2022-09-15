Google Photos is now getting a major makeover with a refreshed Memories feature. Google has introduced new interaction memory types and memory sharing. Users will also get a new collage editor and Styles feature to make curating images easier. Additionally, Google Photos will allow users to share Memories with others if they have an Android device. It will soon roll out for iOS and web users as well. Also Read - How to sign a Google Docs document with eSignature: A step-by-step guide

Google Photos’ Memory feature updated: What’s new

Starting today, multiple images can be combined into a “Full Cinematic Memory” which will show photos in 3D effect coupled with zoom effect and instrumental music in the background. Google says users will soon be able to add instrumental music to Memories, via a separate feature, starting next month. Also Read - How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

For navigation, Google Photos will now let users tap on the left or right of a photo to swipe between photos in a Memory. To swipe between Memories, they can swipe up and down.

You can edit your photos right from the collage editor — adjust brightness or contrast, apply filters, and more. — Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 14, 2022

Google Photos now has a new Styles feature that will add graphic art to the Memories. It will also provide several designs to choose from, including limited-time options from artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon.

As mentioned earlier, users will get a new collage editor. With this editor, users will be able to choose photos, select a design and arrange the layout of the collage. It will also let them adjust brightness, contrast, add filters, edit photos and make more changes to the collage. Notably, these collages will be shareable.

As per the official blogpost, “Google One members and Pixel users can also use additional editing features like Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs.”

You can choose from several designs at launch, including limited-time styles from featured artists @lisacongdon and @shantell_martin made just for Google Photos. pic.twitter.com/JKlxsEGnCe — Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 14, 2022

Additionally, the app will automatically trim down long footage to focus on key moments and turn them into a Memory.