Google introduces custom emojis to Chat for web versions and Gmail

Google has rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience. Emojis are a great method for users to express themselves in Google Chat, the tech giant said in a blogpost. Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google in second antitrust penalty this month

Custom emojis uploaded by employees can be viewed and used by all colleagues in Chat messages and comments. Before launching to end users, administrators can set organisational guidelines and designate emoji managers, users who can browse and delete custom emojis. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

Users can create custom emojis on the web versions of Chat or Gmail if the feature is enabled for their organisational unit. Also Read - Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

The feature is available to all Google Workspace users, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, the company said.

Catch up on what you missed in just a glance with auto-generated summaries, now available in #GoogleChat 💬 → https://t.co/0Uq8y5h7G3 pic.twitter.com/NQ8NVyWeua — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) October 24, 2022

Unfortunately, it is not available for users with personal Google accounts. As per the blogpost, “Before launching to end users, admins can set organizational guidelines and designate emoji managers who can browse and delete custom emojis that do not adhere to the company’s guidelines. These admin controls will begin rolling out before the end user functionality to create custom emojis is available.”

Earlier, the company had rolled out the ability to send multiple photos and videos simultaneously via its Chat.

Users were able to select more than one image or video at a time when sending a message in Google Chat. This feature was available across iOS devices and Android devices.

The Google Chat media picker allowed users to pick up to 20 photos and videos to send at one go.

—With inputs from IANS