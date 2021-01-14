American tech giant has said that it is well aware of issues with Pixel 4A 5G touchscreen and is working on a fix to resolve the problem. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

According to an Android Police report, some 4A units started exhibiting touchscreen issues with , and the issue since then has pervaded into the Pixel 4A 5G after the company had released the December security patch.

Many Google Pixel users took to online social media platforms, Google's support forum, the Google IssueTracker to post their concerns and issues.

What is the issue?

As per numerous reports, the issue with the touchscreen seems to be affecting the lower portion of the phone’s screen and is most prominent when you use the three-button navigation instead of gestures.

Google has said that it is working on the issues and will address the problem in an upcoming software update.

In the meantime, Google has issued a temporary fix for the problem and advised users to work around the issue with some specific instructions on tapping navigation controls.

The temporary fix

The search engine giant said, when tapping icons on the edge of the screen, tap the centre of the button or the side of the button/icon furthest away from the edge of the display.

When you tap the icons, including the navigation buttons on the bottom of your screen, use the tip of your finger or thumb instead. This is a temporary fix and not a permanent solution.

This will help improve touch recognition till the time a permanent fix is released by the company.

The Google Pixel 4A 5G is the latest smartphone launched by the company in a compact form factor that offers an impressive camera setup in a minimalistic design. The Pixel 4A 5G is available in the India market starting at Rs 37,990.

-with inputs from IANS.