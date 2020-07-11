Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

Google is finally on the right track with adoption of Android for mobile. The company has confirmed that over 100 million devices are now running on Android 10 version. This feat was achieved five months since the debut of the new version. To put in context, this adoption has been 28 percent faster than Android 9 Pie version. Also Read - Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13: This time it's 'Virtual Edition'

So it seems the company’s objective of starting Project Treble few years back has finally paid dividends. With this new process, Google made sure the phone manufacturers don’t have to make heavy changes to their OS version. This seems to have allowed phone makers to push out quicker software update cycles. Android 10 has definitely benefitted from this change in the back-end, offering latest features and OS updates to users in quick time. Also Read - TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player; Available on Google Play store

As you can see in the graph below, Android 10 has over 400 million active users. This has helped the version move up the ladder and top the charts compared to previous Android flavours. Also Read - Android 11 might get released on September 8; reveals Google video

Google starts work on Android 11

We’ve already seen many brands offer their beta Android 11 versions that will most likely hit the respective devices before end of 2020 itself. Google is likely to announce public release of Android 11 in the coming months. The search giant published a video on YouTube for the “Hey Google Smart Home Summit” which revealed the possible launch date of Android 11. One of the slides on this unpublished developer-focused video showed the September 8 launch for Android 11.

And while the developments of Android 10 will encourage Google to build on its project. There’s still a long way before Google can claim to match Apple’s consistent roll out of iOS. As per the latest data, more than 80 percent of iPhones are running on the iOS 13 version which was rolled out in 2019.

Granted, Apple has greater control over iOS compared to the fragmentation of the Android ecosystem. You’d say that Android caters to larger volume of users compared to iOS. But it’s high time Google finds a solution that suits all parties, including the users.