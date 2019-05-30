Google says Digital Wellbeing does not slow down the Pixel 3, update to address performance issues coming soon

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google wants to offer premium Android experience along with best in class cameras. Now, while the devices have got rave reviews for their cameras, a lot of users have also been complaining about the performance issues. Some users have shared on Reddit about their Pixel 3 devices slowing down, and turning off Digital Wellbeing seems to fix the issue, well, sort of.

Google has been working to find the root cause, and via an official account on Reddit, the company said that it has “conducted a thorough analysis” of the software, and has concluded there were “no performance issues associated with the Digital Wellbeing app on Pixel.” However, Google did mention that during the investigation, it did find some “unrelated” problems that affected the performance.

To address the issues, Google is already working on a software to fix the bugs and “make your Pixel device better.” This update will be rolled out soon, but Google hasn’t given any timeline for the same.

“We conducted a thorough analysis based on the bug reports and internal testing, and have found no performance issues associated with the Digital Wellbeing app on Pixel. During the investigation, we identified changes unrelated to the bug reports for improving performance, and we are in the process of rolling out those changes to make your Pixel device better. As always if you experience issues related to performance or any other aspect of Pixel, please review the troubleshooting steps in our online support tool or reach out to customer service,” Google said in a Reddit post.

There have been other problems that users have reported about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Some users reported about camera OIS hardware issue where images occurred blurred when the shutter button is pressed. Users have also reported about call quality and connectivity issues, vibrations for notifications during video calls, SMS texts vanishing from inbox and more.