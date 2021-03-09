Google Search Full Coverage feature to provide more context to developing news stories

Google introduced the Full Coverage feature back in 2018. While the feature was made available as part of Google News, the tech giant has now integrated Full Coverage into the Google Search app. Also Read - Happy International Women's Day 2021: Google dedicates special Doodle to celebrate the firsts in women’s history

Google notes that the 'new technology' will help detect 'long-running news stories that span many days.' The Full Coverage feature in the Google News app and Discover feed will provide readers with a collection of top news, in-depth pieces, explainers, etc on a developing news story. The additional context arriving in Google Search will help users understand complex stories and explore all aspects of a story written from varied perspectives.

To access the Full Coverage feature in Google search all they need to do is enter the Full coverage page by scrolling to the bottom of the Top stories carousel. Alternately, they can tap on the More news on an option right below the carousel.

“When you’re searching for information on a timely topic, you see a carousel of articles at the top of your Search results highlighting relevant news[…]With this launch, we’re introducing new technology that is able to detect long-running news stories that span many days, like the Super Bowl, to many weeks or months like the COVID-19 pandemic. We then organize the Full Coverage page to help people easily find top news along with additional content like explainers and local coverage that are helpful to understanding these complex stories,” Google said in its blog post.

To recall, the Full Coverage feature initially allowed users to scroll through top headlines from local news reports, videos, etc. Google later implemented AI to Google News to organise news in a way so that readers could get the most important headlines, local news, and the latest developments on the topics they are interested in.

Notably, the Full Coverage in Google Search is rolling out only for the US users at present, starting with support for English. The feature will be made available on mobile devices with more languages and locations in the coming months.