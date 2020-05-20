comscore Google Search app gets dark mode after beta testing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Search app on Android 10, iOS 12 and 13 gets dark mode
News

Google Search app on Android 10, iOS 12 and 13 gets dark mode

News

The company also revealed some details about the pace of the feature rollout. Let’s check out more details regarding the dark mode on the Google Search app here.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 8:03 PM IST
Google Logo

Software giant Google is finally rolling out dark mode support on its dedicated Google Search app. As part of the rollout, all app users on Android and iOS are getting the new mode. This comes months after the company first rolled out this feature in the beta version. The company also revealed some details about the pace of the feature rollout. As per the company, this new mode is reaching some percentage of users now. The feature will roll out to more users across Android devices in the coming days. Let’s check out more details regarding the dark mode on the Google Search app here. Also Read - Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

Google Search app dark mode launched; details

According to a report from Engadget, the company seems to have extensively tested the dark mode before this wider rollout. The report also highlighted that everyone may not be able to see the dark mode immediately. It is likely that some users may have to wait for a couple of days. This rollout seems to be a server-side change. This means that users don’t really need to toggle any switch in the app settings or wait to download a specific version of the app. Though, make sure that you are running the latest version of the app to get the mode as soon as possible. Also Read - TikTok rating down to 1-star on Google Play store: Here's why

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The report also noted that dark mode rollout will depend on the operating system and version of the OS. To clarify, this new feature is only available on Android 10, Apple iOS 12, and 13. Though, iOS 12 users may have to flick a button for the feature. If you are not a fan of the mode then you can manually turn the mode off from the settings. Also Read - Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Also Read

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Dark mode in the Search app will help create a more unified experience for users across different platforms and more. It will also likely reduce the eye strain that users may experience while trying to read the content in dim-light environments or at night.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera
News
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera
Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

News

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

News

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

News

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor
Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

News

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS
Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

News

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue

News

Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue
Apple releases the Golden Master version of iOS 13.5

News

Apple releases the Golden Master version of iOS 13.5

हिंदी समाचार

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

शाओमी, रेडमी, मी के किन डिवाइस को मिलेगा MIUI 12 अपडेट, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

यूजर की ये गलती TikTok को पड़ी भारी, Google Play पर रेटिंग 4.5 से गिरकर हुई 1

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera
News
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera
Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor
Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

News

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS
Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

News

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

News

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera