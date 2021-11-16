comscore Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for
News

Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for

News

As per report, Google is testing this cute 'ice fishing easter egg/minigame' for searches with no results.

Google Search Troll

Image Source: Android Police

Google tries quirky stuff every and now then, be it doodles, or fun little touch on the search engine. While it is exciting but as Android Police rightly points out to be an easy place to waste time. Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

The tech giant has come up with yet another fun element to twiddle thumbs. With Christmas rolling in, Google has already begun celebration starting with easter minigame in the search engine. As first spotted by Android Police, Artem Russakovskii, an ice-blue fishing troll shows up in case Google can’t redirect to the page or result that you are looking for. Also Read - Google Photos app allows users to hide images, videos in Locked Folder: How to use it

As per Artem, Google is testing this cute ‘ice fishing easter egg/minigame’ for searches with no results. He even embedded a tweet that shows the troll that tries to pull stuff from beneath. You can keep fiddling with the fish hook, each time the cute little troll picks a new thing and clicks on the object drop it on the blue bucket beside it. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

However, AndroidPolice notes that the easter egg hasn’t been widely rolled out yet, but Google might gift this icy-blue troll to the masses soon.

On a related note, the tech giant has made it a compulsion for accounts to have two-step verification enabled. With an effort to ‘bolster security’ among devices to prevent outsiders from logging in to the account devoid of having a user name and password. The feature will be helpful in many cases especially if some miscreant attempts to log in without permission.

To enable it one can open your Google account, by tapping the profile in the top right, and selecting “Manage your Google account”, then in the navigation panel select Security, and under “Signing in to Google” section select 2-Step Verification. Enter the password to confirm it’s you and tap Get Started, follow the on-screen steps, if everything looks right select Continue to verify your details, and then press the Turn On option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 4:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play
Gaming
Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play
These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts: Know the reason

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts: Know the reason

Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for

News

Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts: Know the reason

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Related Topics

Related Stories

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately
Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for

News

Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for
How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

How To

How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here
Google Pixel 6 to get heart rate tracking feature: Report

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 to get heart rate tracking feature: Report

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में नजर आएंगे Arcane के कैरेक्टर और मॉन्स्टर, मिलेंगे एक्सक्लूसिव आइटम्स

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री कैरेक्टर पाने के तीन आसान तरीके, जानें पूरी डिटेल

QR कोड स्कैन करने पर हो गया ₹50,000 का नुकसान! स्कैमर्स ढूंढकर लाए हैं नया फ्रॉड

Vivo Y50t स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 48MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM

BSNL के VIP नंबर का चढ़ा क्रेज! नीलामी में लगी 2.4 लाख रुपये की बोली

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
Gaming
Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

Gaming

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play
These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately
Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather
PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts: Know the reason

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts: Know the reason

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers