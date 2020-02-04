Google has introduced the ability to recharge mobile prepaid plans through its search interface. The feature will be open to you in the latest update if you have signed into Android. Further, the service is available to users of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL.

The service will allow users to browse through various packs and compare before recharging their phone number. Further, you can recharge the phone number of others too. This includes friends, family and other close ones. If you frequently use the Google search app, the service eliminates the hassle of leaving the application for making a quick recharge.

To use the feature, you must search for something like ‘prepaid mobile recharge’, SIM recharge, or a similar term. If you have the latest version of Google search and are signed in with your Google account, you will see a mobile recharge section. Here, users will have to fill details like their phone number, operator and telecom circle.

Once you hit browse plans, you will see all the prepaid plans you can recharge your number with. You can then proceed to select a plan of your choice from here. You can browse between various full-talktime and 2G/3G/4G recharge offers that your service provider supports. After choosing a mobile recharge plan, users will also see a list of all valid offers that they can make use of. People using the service can make use of various providers like FreeCharge, MobiKwik, Google Pay and PayTM. These are the only supported payment providers for now.

Once the transaction is completed, a ‘Back to Google’ button will redirect people back to their search results. Note that the feature hasn’t been rolled out to all Android users yet but is expected to come soon. Moreover, Google is also expected to add support for more payment wallets and telecom networks later on.