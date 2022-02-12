Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Many people have quit jobs amid the pandemic, especially last year. As per Google Search results, people are now mostly interested in jobs that involve helping others, travel, and working in real estate. As per a IANS report, people now want to be involved in jobs that don’t require a traditional boss. Also Read - Google gives us a glimpse of Android 13 with first developer preview

The ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 is usually talked about as an American phenomenon, but Search trends suggest that people everywhere were looking to leave their jobs. Also Read - Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL receive their final software update

According to Google, the top countries searching for “how to leave your job” come from five different continents: The Philippines is at the top, followed by South Africa, then the US, Australia and the UK. Also Read - Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

“Month after month, a record number of people put their tools away, shut their laptops, took off their badges, handed in their two week’s notice or simply walked out the door and didn’t go back,” said Jennifer Kutz, Search trends expert.

Top-10 most searched “how to become” jobs from January 2021-January 2022 were real estate agent, flight attendant, notary, therapist, pilot, firefighter, personal trainer, psychiatrist, physical therapist and electrician.

In India, millions of people lost jobs across sectors during the pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) revealed in October that 32 percent of the staff employed by the organised sector of the industry — that is, 23 lakh restaurant workers out of the total workforce of 75 lakh — have lost their jobs.

The ‘Great Resignation’ is an idea proposed by Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University that predicts a large number of people leaving their jobs after the COVID pandemic ends and life returns to “normal.”

Managers are now navigating the ripple effects of the pandemic, as employees re-evaluate their careers and leave their jobs in record numbers.

(With inputs from IANS)