Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability
Google search will now show doctors' availability to help users make appointments

Google has teamed up with MinuteClinic at CVS and more appointment schedulers for the initial roll out of the feature. It will be available in just English initially.

Image: Pixabay

Google has rolled out new functionality for its users that will show the next available appointment of the concerned health care provider on the search itself. The tech giant has teamed up with MinuteClinic at CVS and more appointment schedulers for the initial roll out of the feature. The feature will roll out in the coming weeks and will be available in just English initially. Also Read - Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify

This feature will show the date of the next available appointment if the user searches for a doctor or a healthcare provider’s office. They can simply tap on the “book” button that will lead them to a third-party site where they can make the appointment. Notably, this feature is limited to users in the US only as of now. Also Read - Google purposely holding back older Pixel devices

For example, searching for a San Francisco MinuteClinic shows an “appointment tab” that gives options to book appointments for a TB test, vaccinations, skin condition, and more. Also Read - Google Photos gives a makeover to the mobile app by making changes to Sharing tab, Library and more

As per the company blog, “While we’re still in the early stages of rolling this feature out, we’re working with partners, including MinuteClinic at CVS and other scheduling solution providers. We hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners, so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need.”

YouTube announces health features in India

Additionally, Google also announced a couple of YouTube health-focused features for users in India. YouTube now has health source information panels and health content shelves features in India. The health source information panels feature will provide context to help viewers in the country to identify videos from authoritative sources. On the other hand, the health content shelves feature will more effectively highlight videos from authoritative sources when viewers search for specific health topics.

  Published Date: March 25, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Best Sellers