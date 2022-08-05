Google Search with quotes is one of the lesser-known yet useful hacks that one can use. It allows users to look for the exact word or phrase on the internet. Now, Google has made it even better by now displaying where the users will find these exact words in a link. Also Read - Google boss warns employees of insufficient productivity, tells them to pick up the slack

Google Search with quotes gets an update

Earlier, users had to navigate on the web page to find the relevant keywords, however, the company has now changed that. Users will now see a tiny snippet underneath the search result link displaying the exact term they are looking for. These snippets will directly take them to the searched term on the web page. Sometimes the quoted search is available in the provided content on the web page, but is not readily visible. This update will rectify that issue.

Google has clarified that the quoted terms won't appear in web page snippets if they only appear within title links or URLs of a web page. The search engine does not bold matches that are present in titles and URLs. Additionally, users will not see all the mentions in a snippet if there are more than one quoted terms and they are too far apart.

Users generally see bolded mentions on desktop but you won’t be able to see it for specialised search results like image searches or video boxes. In such cases, you will need to use the “Find” function to look for the relevant keywords.

As per the company, quote restriction does not work when for results in a local box that include listings with maps. According to the blogpost, “In the past, we didn’t always do this because sometimes the quoted material appears in areas of a document that don’t lend themselves to creating helpful snippets. For example, a word or phrase might appear in the menu item of a page, where you’d navigate to different sections of the site. Creating a snippet around sections like that might not produce an easily readable description.”