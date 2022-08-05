comscore Google Search with quotes hack gets an update: Here's how it will work
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Search With Quotes Will Now Show Where To Find The Exact Word Or Phrase
News

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact word or phrase

News

Earlier, users had to navigate on the web page to find the relevant keywords, however, the company has now changed that.

Google

Google

Google Search with quotes is one of the lesser-known yet useful hacks that one can use. It allows users to look for the exact word or phrase on the internet. Now, Google has made it even better by now displaying where the users will find these exact words in a link. Also Read - Google boss warns employees of insufficient productivity, tells them to pick up the slack

Google Search with quotes gets an update

Earlier, users had to navigate on the web page to find the relevant keywords, however, the company has now changed that. Users will now see a tiny snippet underneath the search result link displaying the exact term they are looking for. These snippets will directly take them to the searched term on the web page. Sometimes the quoted search is available in the provided content on the web page, but is not readily visible. This update will rectify that issue. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

Google has clarified that the quoted terms won’t appear in web page snippets if they only appear within title links or URLs of a web page. The search engine does not bold matches that are present in titles and URLs. Additionally, users will not see all the mentions in a snippet if there are more than one quoted terms and they are too far apart. Also Read - Google Meet: Top 5 feature that you need to know now

Users generally see bolded mentions on desktop but you won’t be able to see it for specialised search results like image searches or video boxes. In such cases, you will need to use the “Find” function to look for the relevant keywords.

As per the company, quote restriction does not work when for results in a local box that include listings with maps. According to the blogpost, “In the past, we didn’t always do this because sometimes the quoted material appears in areas of a document that don’t lend themselves to creating helpful snippets. For example, a word or phrase might appear in the menu item of a page, where you’d navigate to different sections of the site. Creating a snippet around sections like that might not produce an easily readable description.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 9:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more
700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Features

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

The OnePlus 10T: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

Reviews

The OnePlus 10T: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G review: Easy on eyes but tough on pocket

Reviews

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G review: Easy on eyes but tough on pocket

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of August 7 launch: Watch video

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2022: Collect free emotes, pets and more

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

The OnePlus 10T: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999