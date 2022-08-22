comscore Google Search’s built-in timer is back
News

Google Search's built-in timer feature is working again

News

Google had removed timer from Search owing to an issue. Now, nearly a month later, the timer and the stopwatch are back on Google Search.

Google Search

Image: Google

Google Search has an incredibly use feature called a built-in timer that enables users to set a timer directly from Google Search’s home page. This time also dubs as stopwatch for those who want to count up. The feature was introduced back in 2013 and since then, it has enabled users to set a timer or start a stopwatch simply by typing ‘set a timer for x minutes’. However, the feature disappeared last month, which left users wondering as to why the company had removed this feature in the first page. Also Read - Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

At the time, Google Search‘s Public Liaison Danny Sullivan had said that the built-in timer had been removed from Google Search owing to an issue and that the feature would be back to the platform soon. However, the Google executive hadn’t explained as to what led to the issue in the first place. Also Read - How to scan documents on your phone using Google Drive

Now, almost a month later, Google Search’s timer and stopwatch features are up and running again. The development was announced by Sullivan in a post on Twitter. “Welcome back “Google set a timer for X minutes.” Kudos to the team that worked to get this working again,” he wrote in the post announcing the news.

That said, setting a timer or starting the stopwatch on Google Search is not the only way you can keep a track of time using Google. But it does come in handy, when users are working on a PC and they need to track sometime or be reminded of something else at a particular time.

Users can also ask Google Assistant on their Android devices to set a timer or start the stopwatch. All users need to do is say — “Hey Google, set a timer for 10 minute” or “Hey Google, how much time is left?” or “Hey Google, cancel timer”. This feature is quite handy as it enables users to set a time using simple voice commands.

  Published Date: August 22, 2022 11:27 AM IST

