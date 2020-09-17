Google launches Meet video conferencing hardware 'Series One'

Google has expanded its Meet universe to a large extent since the pandemic. The company has looked at its product line up and figured that Meet is best positioned to compete with the likes of Zoom. They have also slowly started integrating Meet into consumer products. And now, Google has come up with a hardware series that purely works in tandem with Meet. Also Read - BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

The product called Series One, which as per Google, is the first meeting room hardware. You have an 8-channel speaker with noise cancellation, a Next Hub Max for controlling the activities. And a webcam to make video meetings possible. Google will be powering this device using its expansive set of capabilities. And without a doubt, the company believes that businesses are now keen on getting a product that enhances workplace meetings. Also Read - Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV: Check details, how it works

The software powering the Series One is Chrome OS-based ‘Meet Compute System.’ The default voice control works via Google Assistant and you can choose between remote control or a 10.1-inch device to manage the meetings. But since the Series One is aimed at office meetings, Google is going to be charging them a premium. The Small Room Kit with smart audio bar, smart camera and compute system is priced at $2,699 (Rs 1,97,000 approx). While the Large Room Kit costs even higher at $3,699 (Rs 2,70,000 approx). Also Read - Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app

Google Meet likely to replace Duo for all users

Google Duo is reportedly going to be sacrificed very soon. The company is going to replace Duo with Meet for all its users. This was pointed out by 9to5Google this week, suggesting the Duo team was also surprised by this decision. Meet has been reinvigorated to compete with Zoom and Microsoft Teams in the market. Due to the pandemic, video conferencing tools have become popular, and Google brought Meet with host of changes to meet that demand. It also offered free access to the service for millions which is available till September and could get extended further.