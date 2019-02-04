Safer Internet Day: Google highlights three tips to stay safe online

Privacy is one of the major concerns on the internet and ahead of “Safer Internet Day” on February 5, Google has announced a campaign by highlighting some simple steps to stay safe online. These steps include adding a lock screen password to your smartphone, reviewing who all can access your Google Account data, and more to make things safer on the internet.

Targeted at young and first-time web users, the new edition of Google’s public safety initiative — #SecurityCheckKiya – will ask people to take simple, yet important actions that can protect them from bad actors of the web and help keep their data secure online.

Google said it would start encouraging users to take the security check-up of their account on its homepage in English and seven Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu from Tuesday, the Safer Internet Day. “Helping people manage their privacy and security is integral to everything we do. Through our initiative, we want to nudge Internet users by asking them #SecurityCheckKiya and encourage them to take action,” Sunita Mohanty, Director, Trust and Safety, Google India, said in a statement.

India now has the second largest Internet user base in the world. While the Internet has made life easier for everyone and offers many opportunities to explore, create and collaborate across all age groups, users online or those coming online for the first time need to be aware of the possible negative experiences they may incur on the web, Google said.

As part of the security check-up campaign, Google is asking Internet users to do a health check-up of their Google Account just like in the physical world people go for a regular health check-up. The “Security Checkup” on the account gives personalized and actionable security recommendations to users that further strengthen the security of their Google Account.

With inputs from IANS.