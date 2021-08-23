Google is shutting this popular app used by millions of users

Google announced the shutdown of Android Auto for Phone Screens app, used by millions of car users out there. With its Android Auto programme, Google lets car users connect to their smartphones with the vehicle and take full control of their journey. The Android Auto for Phone Screens app, as the name suggests, helps users while driving. It offers some interesting features including navigation, call and text management, music playback, and much more. Also Read - Google removes these 8 dangerous cryptocurrency apps from Play store, delete them immediately

Since not all cars come with support for Android Auto, not many users were able to use and take advantage of the application. Announcing the shutdown, Google said that the Android Auto for Phone Screens app will be discontinued by later this year. The exact date for the shut down has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

The tech giant highlighted that the Android Auto for Phone Screens app is downloaded by nearly 5 million users on Play store. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

Why is Google shutting this popular app

A report coming from 9to5Google suggests that the Android Auto for Phone Screens app will stop working once Android 12 is officially released in the upcoming weeks.

Google announced the next generation Android earlier this year at I/O 2021. Android 12 is expected to arrive with the launch of the Pixel 6 series. This means, users who have been using Android Auto for a long time will need to opt for an alternative solution very soon.

Users who have been using the Android Auto for Phone Screens app since a long time shouldn’t actually worry as the tech giant recently added a similar feature to Maps. The tech giant recently added several Android Auto features to Google Maps app. Some of these features provide users with the ability to send and check text messages, make and receive calls, listen to music, and more while driving.

As per the report, some Android Auto for Phone Screens app users are already receiving a message while launching and shutting the application that suggests trying the “Google Assistant driving mode” instead.