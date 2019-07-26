comscore Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Sound Amplifier app now available for smartphones running Android 6 Marshmallow and above
News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for smartphones running Android 6 Marshmallow and above

News

Google Sound Amplifier was previously only available for Android 9 Pie smartphones. It is now available for users with Android 6 Marshmallow and above.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 12:31 PM IST
google sound amplifier

At the Google I/O 2018, the search giant had announced the accessibility feature called Sound Amplifier. It aims to enhance the volume for those with hearing difficulties. The app from Google made its debut on Android 9 Pie based devices, but it is now available for older phone as well. Here is everything you need to know.

Google Sound Amplifier support details 

With support for older devices, the Google Sound Amplifier app will now work with Android 6 Marshmallow, Android 7 Nougat and Android 8 Oreo-based devices too. You can download the app from Google Play Store link. 

What does the app do? 

The Sound Amplifier app lets you adjust the frequencies to customize the sound from your headphones. This way, you can emphasize on the foreground sounds while minimizing the background noise. You also get visualization on the screen to display real-time audio. It will allow you to adjust the sound you want to boost or reduce. The app can come handy in scenarios where you are in a noisy concert, a movie theatre, restaurant or during your commute.

How to use Google Sound Amplifier app 

Step One

After you download and install the app on your Android smartphone, you will have to head to Settings > Accessibility menu.

Step Two

Scroll to find Sound Amplifier, tap on it and toggle the mode on. (Do note – as of now, the feature only works when used with wired headphones).

Step Three

Now after Sound Amplifier is turned on, you can open the app and adjust the volume as needed. Option to boost or reduce volume for each ear separately is also available.

You can give the Sound Amplifier app a try and let us know what you feel in the comment section below.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 12:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally
Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4

News

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4
Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature
Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online

News

Google Pixel 4 new detailed renders, screen protectors surface online

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, अब 2GB से कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स भी खेल पाएंगे पबजी

Tik Tok पर वीडियो बनाने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी अर्पिता चौधरी के समर्थन में आया सोशल मीडिया, बताया लेडी दबंग

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta अपडेट में जुड़ सकते हैं ये बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Smartphone Prices : 2019 में इन प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई धमाकेदार कटौती

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business
Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out
WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

News

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones