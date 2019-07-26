Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

At the Google I/O 2018, the search giant had announced the accessibility feature called Sound Amplifier. It aims to enhance the volume for those with hearing difficulties. The app from Google made its debut on Android 9 Pie based devices, but it is now available for older phone as well. Here is everything you need to know.

Google Sound Amplifier support details

With support for older devices, the Google Sound Amplifier app will now work with Android 6 Marshmallow, Android 7 Nougat and Android 8 Oreo-based devices too. You can download the app from Google Play Store link.

What does the app do?

The Sound Amplifier app lets you adjust the frequencies to customize the sound from your headphones. This way, you can emphasize on the foreground sounds while minimizing the background noise. You also get visualization on the screen to display real-time audio. It will allow you to adjust the sound you want to boost or reduce. The app can come handy in scenarios where you are in a noisy concert, a movie theatre, restaurant or during your commute.

How to use Google Sound Amplifier app

Step One

After you download and install the app on your Android smartphone, you will have to head to Settings > Accessibility menu.

Step Two

Scroll to find Sound Amplifier, tap on it and toggle the mode on. (Do note – as of now, the feature only works when used with wired headphones).

Step Three

Now after Sound Amplifier is turned on, you can open the app and adjust the volume as needed. Option to boost or reduce volume for each ear separately is also available.

You can give the Sound Amplifier app a try and let us know what you feel in the comment section below.