Many Android users have been hoping that Google will finally offer everyone its RCS-enabled Messages app which rivals Apple’s iMessage but the SMS replacement is yet to take off. But that doesn’t mean the platform won’t get new features, which is why we’re excited to hear that Google is testing emoji reactions feature in Messages app. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again, now expected in early June

The emoji reaction is something that we’ve been using on Facebook for a while now, and even iMessage offers it for the iPhone users and the reports of Message app also testing this option is good news for Android folks. According to report, the feature is currently available to limited set of users for testing, but with Android 11 set to be announced later next month, we’re hoping that more details about the Messages app and new features are shared. Also Read - Google Messages app testing floating bubbles for conversation on Android 10

The emoji reactions tab appears below the message to its right side, and by long pressing the message, you’re able to see multiple emoji options that can be shared with the other person. The feature has been spotted by two users who’ve posted the screenshots on Reddit without confirming the version of the Messages app that enables the option. Also Read - Google Messages RCS: How to get it on your Android smartphone in India

Earlier this year, two new features were rolled out for the Messages app. This includes the Verified SMS feature and Google Spam protection. Since it’s a server-side update, it will take a while for the new functionality to reach everyone. The app can also automatically detect unwanted text messages to check if they’re spam. If it’s not, users can ‘train’ the feature to work better by tapping on either one of the ‘Report spam’ or ‘Report not spam’ options.

It also got support for Notifications bubbles, which ensures you can minimise chats of your friend and post it on the home screen of your mobile, similar to Facebook’s pop-up chat feature.