Google Stadia will now work on 4G and 5G mobile data

Initially limited to just Pixel devices, Google Stadia now supports a range of Samsung, Asus and OnePlus phones as well.

  Published: July 29, 2020 6:22 PM IST
Google launched its Stadia online gaming platform with compatibility over Wi-Fi. But now, the service is rolling to users via 4G and 5G mobile data as well. Google pointed out the feature is available for Android phone users, you can manually change the option. Also Read - OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

For this, users can head over to the Stadia app on their device. Over there, you can click on Experiments and then select mobile data. By switching the access to Stadia from Wi-Fi to mobile data, users tend to lose quite a few benefits of the platform. Firstly, without having connected to Wi-Fi, users are confined to playing using the screen controls. And more importantly, if you don’t get fast internet speeds via your 4G or 5G operator, the streaming quality will be below par. Also Read - Google Stadia now works on more Android phones

The platform is yet to launch in India and we’re hoping the switch to mobile data could tempt Google to bring it to the country. Also Read - PUBG on Google Stadia is plagued with official bots

Google Stadia wide range phone support

Stadia launched in 2019 and a lot was expected from the service but things are yet to pick up. The company’s online gaming platform was initially working on select devices (Pixels mostly). But now users with Samsung, Asus, and broad range of OnePlus phones can also experience gaming on Stadia.

The company continues to improve Google Stadia with constant updates and new partnerships with game developers. Taking a look at the latest additions, the company held a new “Stadia Connect” in April. The company also added support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on Google Stadia. This meant OnePlus 8 series owners can use Stadia if they reside in a country where Stadia is available.

Other changes included 5.1 surrounds sound support for Google Stadia Pro members and an on-screen keyboard on the web. The blog post had revealed that Stadia Mobile allows users to capture game clips on Android. Players can use the dedicated capture button on their Stadia Controller to capture a screenshot or a 30-second video clip.

  Published Date: July 29, 2020 6:22 PM IST

