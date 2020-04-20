Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Google has increased efforts to spread awareness and help bring reliable information to people. The search giant has started showing nearest coronavirus or COVID-19 testing centers. As reported by The Verge, Google is displaying information about coronavirus testing centers for search related to COVID-19. Also Read - Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

As per report, the feature seems to be only working for the US and it shows more than 2000 centers across 43 states. The testing information comes from “government agencies, public health departments, or directly from healthcare institutions,” notes Google support document. Also Read - Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

In India, Google recently teamed up with the government to launch a feature that can help people find food and night shelters. The feature is available on all smartphones as well as KaiOS devices, and is also available in Hindi. Google noted that this new feature will be accessible through Google Maps, Search, and Google Assistant. So it doesn’t matter if you have an Android smartphone or iOS. Also Read - Google waives 5 months ad serving fee for News Publishers

The company said it has started indicating the locations of hundreds of food and night shelters set up by the government across the country. Furthermore, Google India has also introduced a helpline number. This helpline number is for feature phones essentially because it lets 2G users to simply call on a number to access Google Assistant.

At present, Vodafone and Idea customers who are on 2G and feature phones can simply dial the helpline number 000-800-919-1000 and can ask about food shelters and night shelters in their cities. This facility is available in English as well as in Hindi. Google is providing this facility in 33 cities in the country. People can also find food and night shelters in places such as Delhi, Aligarh and Bhagalpur.