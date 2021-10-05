Google Ends Support for Internet Explorer 11 Web Browser: Here's Why

Microsoft announced the closure of its web browser Internet Explorer earlier this year. A technical software engineer at Google announced on Twitter that Google is finally no longer supporting the Internet Explorer 11 web browser. Also Read - Android 12 rollout stared: Features, list of eligible devices and more

The tweet reads, "As a web developer, this is one of the happiest announcements in a while: Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product (you can still search but will get a fallback experience). I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss. We did the Math. It is time."

As a web developer this is one of the happiest announcements in a while: Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product 🎉 (you can still search but will get a fallback experience). I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss 😛. We did the Math. It is time. — Malte Ubl (@cramforce) October 1, 2021

The ended support means, the new features in Google will not be compatible with Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer 11 was released in 2013 along with Windows 8.1 and was replaced by Microsoft Edge in 2015. Microsoft has already declared to call off IE11 from June 15, 2022. Users using Internet Explorer will be able to run it only till next year. After this, the new Microsoft Edge will take its place.

A few months back, Microsoft introduced IE Mode for Edge to make it easier to switch from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge. With this mode, businesses can easily transition and quickly adopt the new Chromium-based browser. Microsoft calls for IE mode support in Edge browser by 2029.

As per 9to5Google, “Google has not simply cut off Internet Explorer 11 from using Google Search, leaving people unable to search the web. Instead, Internet Explorer customers are now shown a rudimentary “fallback experience” for Google Search, which can perform basic searches but isn’t as fully featured as Google is on modern browsers. To put it plainly, the results pages are unattractive, but at least workable for those who cannot use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.”