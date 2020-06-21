comscore Google stops pick and print photo service | BGR India
Google stops pick and print photo service

The company launched the service for users in the US earlier this year and picked up images from Photos library.

  Published: June 21, 2020 6:48 PM IST
Google has reportedly stopped its pick and print photo trial program. According to news report this week, the company has reached out to users saying they will be ending the service. Google offered print photos selected from their Photos library. This was a subscription-based service that launched in US earlier this year. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

People were charged $7.99 per month which gets them photos from the past month delivered. Users were given the chance to select the themes from where the photo will be chosen. They could even edit the photos selected before it got printed. Since the service never launched in India, we’re not sure if Google has permanently stopped offering the service, or has it been paused for a while. We’re hoping the company shares more details about this decision. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a dig at Huawei pointing out lack of Google apps and services

The company has rolled out Android 11 Beta 1.5 version update earlier this week. This update basically looks to fix minor issues, and make Google Pay fully functional. Android 11 Beta is only available for Pixel users right now. And the beta version 1.5 looks to give them better user experience on these devices. Also Read - Google acquires Toronto-based start up Synergyse to include virtual coach within Google Apps

The build number for the new update is RPB1.200504.020 and it should be available Pixel users who signed up for the beta program. The update is sized at 17.25 MB and mostly looks to fix the issues reported by the beta users. According to report (via GSMArena), the 1.5 beta version fixes reboot crash which was happening because of use of gesture navigation.

The update also fixes issue with the eSIM feature on Pixel 3 and 3a, while the Bluetooth functionality has also been improved. It is said that Android Auto still has some issues for Pixel devices running on 11 Beta, and hopefully Google will fix that soon. Google opened up the Android 11 Beta program this month. Pixel phone users can sign up and use the upcoming Android version. The new beta supports only the Google Pixel 2 series, 3 series, 3a series, and Pixel 4 series.

