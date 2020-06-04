Google sued for tracking Chrome users in privacy mode

Google is facing $5 billion lawsuit in the US for tracking users in private mode. The company has been accused of monitoring Chrome users even when they are browsing in Incognito Mode. The filing says Google used tools like Analytics, Ad Manager to track users. This includes both smartphone and PC apps and it didn’t matter if the user had clicked on any Google ads. Also Read - Work from home: A look at Twitter, Square, Facebook, Google and Microsoft's long-term plan

The lawsuits says “millions” of Google Chrome users browsing through the Incognito mode since 1st June, 2016 are likely to have been affected. The plaintiff alleges Google has deceived millions of Chrome users about the privacy part of its Incognito Mode. And as a part of these charges, the complainant is seeking damages from Google of $5 billion for its actions. Also Read - Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

“Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy,” the lawsuit reads. Also Read - Google Chrome to block resource-heavy ads from August to improve browsing experience

In its defence, Google quoted in The New York Times said the allegations have no basis and it will rightfully contest the charges. However, it also pointed out the users should already know how Incognito works. “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab. Websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

While the case hearing goes on, Google is making significant changes to Chrome. The popular mobile and desktop browser will soon start blocking resource-heavy ads. Examples of these are the poorly designed ads, which mine cryptocurrency or those which are not optimized for network usage. The ads often hamper the experience of the users who want their browsers to be snappy, quick, and responsive. The aim is likely to change how ads are looked at over time by people.