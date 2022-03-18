Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

Google’s Switch to Android iOS app might bring iCloud to Google Photos transfer. As per the 9to5Google report, the upcoming app for iOS may be able to import data from iCloud directly to Google Photos. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

The outlet managed to dig the details in an APK insight post where 9to5Google decompiled the latest version of an app that the tech giant uploaded to the Play Store. While decompiling the latest version of the Data Transfer Tool app which is available on the Play Store for transferring data from Android to Android devices, folks at 9to5Google managed to discover the following string- “To copy photographs and videos from iCloud to Google Photos, follow the instructions in the Switch to Android app, or learn more at g.co/transferfromicloud.” Also Read - iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: How to get iPhone 13, iPhone 12 for a price as low as Rs 32,000

Notably, the string contains a link to an existing support article that explains how to request a copy of data from Apple and specify your Google account as the destination. In all likelihood, a user might be able to connect an iPhone to an Android device to quickly transfer data similar to Android to Android data migration. The latest Data Transfer tool also indicates a new accessibility description for an in-app animation that mentions a ‘Lightning cable.’ Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

The report suggests that this addition might likely allow to directly copy iOS data to your Galaxy or Pixel phone using a USB-C to Lightning cable between the two phones. 9to5Google also points Apple to be working on a dedicated iOS app since last year to make it easy to switch from an iPhone/iPad to an Android phone or tablet. This app is said to connect an old iOS device to the new Android over WiFi to copy data directly which otherwise involves backing up the data to Google Drive first and restoring it.

As for the latest report, the claims are based on code decompilation which means that the functionalities may or may not reach end-users. Google hasn’t shared any confirmation on this aspect yet, hence we would suggest taking it with a grain of salt.