Travelling in these times seems like a farfetched idea due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions of people across the globe. Since it has been advised that people stay inside during these difficult times, American search giant Google has come up with a new tool where people will be able to explore places of historic importance from the comfort of their homes.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in partnership with Google has created a new tool called Explore UNESCO World Heritage that lets users have a virtual tour of famous heritage sites.

"This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a virtual globetrotting tour of cultural landmarks and outstanding places of natural beauty, as well as to access accurate and reliable information on sites of outstanding universal value," said Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, in a blog post.

On a microsite that has been created by Google for 10 UNESCO Heritage sites, users will get a virtual tour of that particular site. Some of the famous sites included on the website are the Taj Mahal, the Serengeti National Park, The Colosseum and the Yosemite National Park among others. You can visit the microsite by clicking here.

Once you land on the microsite home page, you get detailed information about the Taj Mahal, its history and a view of the mausoleum from different perspectives. It’s a great tool for people who want to learn more about different archaeological monuments.

“Of course, this virtual exploration will never replace the unique experience of seeing these places for real and visiting World Heritage sites. We shall travel again. In the meantime, we hope it will nevertheless enable users to immerse themselves in the beauty of our world and inspire action to protect it,” said Ottone in the blog post.

Cultural tourism which accounts for approximately 40 percent of the entire tourism market has been hit badly because of the pandemic with international tourism dropping by almost 75 percent.