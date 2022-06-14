Google has decided to pull the plug on its Talk (aka GChat), the instant messaging service, reported Android Police. Launched back in 2005, GTalk was sort of dead for the past few years as the users were advised to migrate to Google Hangouts in 2017. This sidelined messaging Google service was still accessible via third-party app support on services such as Pidgin and Gajim. However, starting June 16, the service will be shut down permanently. Also Read - Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price of your route: How to use

Google Talks to officially shut down on June 16

Google launched Google Talks, the instant messaging service, in 2005 in competition with services like Skype and MSN. The company eventually introduced voice and video call features. The service was popular for a few years, but eventually, users were advised to move to Google Hangouts, another messaging service, in 2017. Also Read - YouTube is giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

In 2020, Google Hangouts was rebranded as Google Chat and the original Hangouts was replaced with Google Chat for Workspace. For the unversed, Google account users can still use Google Hangouts for free. Also Read - How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

On Google Talk’s Support page, Google has announced that it is “winding down Google Talk” and it will no longer support third-party apps. After June 16, anyone who tries to sign in to the service will see error.

If you are still using Google Talk by any chance, Google recommends such users to switch to Google Chat now. The tech giant is pulling the plug on its messaging service after 16 years. However, one must keep in mind that Google is pretty good at rebranding or switching to different messaging apps frequently, hence don’t get too comfortable with Google Chat also.

In other news, Google has started rolling out a feature to its Maps app that allows users to estimate the toll price of a route that a commuter is taking. “You’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities,” Google wrote on its community page.