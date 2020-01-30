Area 120, the in-house incubator at Google has just launched its latest project. This new project is a short video platform called Tangi. Tangi is currently available online along with an iOS app. Google revealed that this new platform is focused on Do It Yourself (DIY) segment and creativity. The platform will allow creatives to share videos on multiple DIY subjects including crafting, cooking, painting, beauty, fashion, and more. Though Google Tangi looks somewhat similar to TikTok, Pinterest, and Byte; it is quite different as it is focused on learning. In contrast, most other apps focus on entertainment.

Google Tangi details

Coco Mao, the founder of the platform issued a statement while talking to TechCrunch. As per the report, Mao added, “We only focus on DIY and creativity content.” She also states, “Our platform’s goal is to help people learn to craft, cook and create with quick one-minute videos. We designed Tangi to make it easier for users to find a lot of high-quality how-to videos.” She also shared the story behind the creation of the platform. According to the report, Mao got inspired to create Tangi when she visited her parents in Shanghai. She observed that her parents were watching multiple how-to videos on painting and photography on their smartphone.

Taking a closer look at the platform, Tangi allows users to upload up to 60 second long videos in the market. On average, most videos are about 45 seconds long. It is also worth noting that the 60-second length limit does not result in detailed, step-by-step videos. Instead, the platform is a place for quick tips on cooking or other subjects.

In addition, this platform also comes with a unique “Try It” button. This button encourages users to upload photos of their recreation of the how-to video. It also works as an interesting way to encourage interaction between community members. Each video upload also comes with a comment section where the creator can leave additional notes. A number of popular creators are already working on creating Tangi content.