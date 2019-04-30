comscore
  Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales
Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

In the coming days, Google is expected to launch both its Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. The latter is said to pack Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Pixel 3a might offer Snapdragon 670 chipset.

  Published: April 30, 2019 10:38 AM IST
google pixel 3a leak

Credit - @evleaks

Just yesterday, Alphabet reported that the 2019’s first-quarter net income of $36.3 billion, with diluted earnings per share of $9.50. It was reported that the stock is down by 7.35 percent in after-hours trading, following ad revenue shortcomings, as per 9to5Google. Furthermore, a similar decline for Pixel sales was also witnessed, as per Alphabet’s CFO Ruth Porat.

As per Ruth Porat, “hardware results reflect lower Year-on-Year (YOY) sales of Pixel reflecting in part heavy promotional activity industry-wide given some of the recent pressures in the premium smartphone market.” Additionally, the cited source asserted that the search giant has reported $5.4 billion for Q1 2019 in comparison with $4.3 billion in the same quarter in 2018.

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

“With respect to hardware results, while the first quarter results reflect pressures in the premium smartphone industry, we are pleased with the ongoing momentum for Assistant-enabled home devices, particularly the Home Hub and Mini devices and look forward to our May 7th announcement at I/O from the hardware team,” the CFO said.

In the middle of this month, the Google Store teaser only established a date for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL that corresponds with Day 1 of Google‘s 2019 I/O developer conference, but did not authenticate whether the announcement was happening on stage. Now, the CFO has confirmed that the May 7th announcement will be at the conference.

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

The cited source further asserted Sundar Pichai noted how “demand for our Google Home family of products remains strong.” He teased how Google will “continue to develop this incredible lineup from Pixel, Nest, and Home.” “We are still early in our hardware journey. And when I look ahead at the portfolio that we created across Pixel, Home, and Nest, I feel really good about the range of products that we have.”

Besides, just recently, Geekbench listing suggested that the Google Pixel 3a XL might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Pixel 3a, on the other hand, could be built be around Snapdragon 670 chipset. Furthermore, the listing also revealed that the Pixel 3a smartphone will come with 4GB RAM option, and will ship with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

  Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:38 AM IST

