comscore Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13
News

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

News

Google officially confirmed the upcoming Nest smart speaker last week. Today, we might see official confirmation about the price and availability.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 11:43 AM IST
google-nest-smart-speaker-2020

Google’s upcoming Nest smart speaker, which the company teased last week, could debut today. The search giant is teasing “something special” for Monday and it is likely to be that smart speaker covered in cloth mesh. The Nest-branded smart speaker first appeared on the website of a Japanese retailer. In typical Google fashion, the company officially teased this upcoming product with an official image and a short teaser video. Now, the company has revealed the launch date for this smart speaker without sharing any additional information. Also Read - 11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store: Here's what you should do

Google Nest Smart Speaker launch on July 13

The information about this launch being set for July 13 comes via the official Twitter handle of Google Nest. “Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday,” the tweet reads. The tweet does not reveal a lot of information but it is certain that we will see an official update on the already confirmed smart speaker. There is a possibility that Google will share the official price and availability of this cylindrical smart speaker. Also Read - Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

In the US, Google might actually start taking orders for the device. In addition to this smart speaker, Google might announce more Nest products but chances of that look slim. As Android Police notes in its article, the search giant announced the original Google Home smart speaker back in 2016. The smart speaker was reportedly marked as “No longer available” on Google Home Store in May. The speaker has gone out of stock in most of the retailers as well. Also Read - New leak says Google to launch three Pixel phones this year

The smart speaker market has stayed rather quiet during this pandemic. While millions of people stay inside their home, content consumption has gone up in a big way. However, it is not clear whether use of smart speakers and digital assistants powering them has seen a similar spike in usage. While Amazon Echo speakers powered by Alexa are leading the way, Google is catching up fast. It has consistently built more powerful audio experience with its Nest smart home speakers. The next model might well be the best yet in terms of audio performance and intelligence.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5
Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Tecno Spark Power 2 set to go on sale today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 set to go on sale today

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

News

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Tecno Spark Power 2 set to go on sale today

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

News

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13
List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

News

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store
Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

News

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S-सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है खूबी

Jio Platforms में अब अमेरिका की दिग्गज कंपनी क्वालकॉम ने किया निवेश

Asus ZenFone 7 सीरीज में भी होगा फ्लिप कैमरा! इस बार प्रो वेरिएंट भी होगा लॉन्च

Google for India 2020 इवेंट आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा शुरू, घर से ऐसे देखें इवेंट लाइव

OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5
Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
Tecno Spark Power 2 set to go on sale today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 set to go on sale today
Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

News

Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13
Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs

Gaming

Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers