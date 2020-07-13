Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

Google’s upcoming Nest smart speaker, which the company teased last week, could debut today. The search giant is teasing “something special” for Monday and it is likely to be that smart speaker covered in cloth mesh. The Nest-branded smart speaker first appeared on the website of a Japanese retailer. In typical Google fashion, the company officially teased this upcoming product with an official image and a short teaser video. Now, the company has revealed the launch date for this smart speaker without sharing any additional information. Also Read - 11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store: Here's what you should do

Google Nest Smart Speaker launch on July 13

The information about this launch being set for July 13 comes via the official Twitter handle of Google Nest. "Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday," the tweet reads. The tweet does not reveal a lot of information but it is certain that we will see an official update on the already confirmed smart speaker. There is a possibility that Google will share the official price and availability of this cylindrical smart speaker.

In the US, Google might actually start taking orders for the device. In addition to this smart speaker, Google might announce more Nest products but chances of that look slim. As Android Police notes in its article, the search giant announced the original Google Home smart speaker back in 2016. The smart speaker was reportedly marked as "No longer available" on Google Home Store in May. The speaker has gone out of stock in most of the retailers as well.

Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7 — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020

The smart speaker market has stayed rather quiet during this pandemic. While millions of people stay inside their home, content consumption has gone up in a big way. However, it is not clear whether use of smart speakers and digital assistants powering them has seen a similar spike in usage. While Amazon Echo speakers powered by Alexa are leading the way, Google is catching up fast. It has consistently built more powerful audio experience with its Nest smart home speakers. The next model might well be the best yet in terms of audio performance and intelligence.