comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

The new bottom toolbar on Google Chrome would allow you to easily switch between tabs.

  • Published: March 9, 2019 1:59 PM IST
google chrome tabs

Credit - XDA Developers

If you look at majority of recent smartphones, they come with tall displays, as it’s the current trend. While bigger displays offer more screen real estate to enjoy viewing experience, it also makes things difficult for single handed use. Take an example of the popular Google Chrome browser, whether you want to open a new tab or switch between the open ones, or visit a new website, it isn’t as easy, but Google is looking to fix the same with recent updates.

Folks over at XDADevelopers recently spotted a redesigned bottom toolbar that shows open tabs, and add new tab shortcut at the bottom. This should enable users to easily switch between tabs. This bottom bar will show icons of all the open tabs in the background. Then, there is a small “^” icon on the bottom bar, tapping on which brings up the mini tab switcher.

Google Chrome update brings with it a patch for critical zero-day vulnerability

Also Read

Google Chrome update brings with it a patch for critical zero-day vulnerability

The tab switcher has a new grid layout showing four open tabs, two in each row. Each open tab has an “X” button on the top right, to let you close individual tabs. The bottom bar also has a “+” button, tapping which you can quickly add a new tab.

Google Chrome dark mode feature on Android is also likely to affect web pages

Also Read

Google Chrome dark mode feature on Android is also likely to affect web pages

Usually, Google makes new features available via chrome://flags, but the current feature cannot be enabled from there. The developers did manage to enable the feature in a Chromium nightly build, and they expect it to officially rollout in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2019 1:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
News
Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Review

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India
International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women

News

International Women's Day: Idea Sakhi announced as a safety application for women
International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers

News

International Women's Day 2019: Google Doodle showcases inspirational quotes from 13 trailblazers
Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन रिटेलर GizTop ने लॉन्च पहले बताईं OnePlus 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: दोनों में से कौन है ज्यादा दमदार स्मार्टफोन

AnTuTU लिस्टिंग में ओप्पो के नए स्मार्टफोन को मिले 365,246 पॉइंट

PUBG Mobile में जल्द ही zombie बनकर खेल पाएंगे आप, जानें कैसे

नकली नोट को पहचान लेगा IIT खड़गपुर के स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा बनाया गया यह स्मार्टफोन ऐप

News

Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
News
Google testing bottom toolbar to allow easy tab switching on Chrome for Android: Report
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update