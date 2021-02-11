Google is testing dark mode for Search for desktop users. The dark mode for Google Search is of dark grey colour instead of true black. A Google spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that it is indeed testing a dark mode for desktop search. While some users seem to be seeing the option to turn on dark mode for Search, it looks like a wider rollout is still awaited. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s, M31s get Android 11, revamped UI

"We're always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now," Google told The Verge. It is unclear at this point when dark mode for Google Search will be released more broadly.

Do note that dark mode for Search can only be enabled if the user's system is set to dark mode. To enable dark mode on Windows 10 system, one will need to open the Personalisation menu in the system's settings. Click on "App Mode" and then select "Colors". Finally, click on the "Dark" option.

Meanwhile, Mac users running macOS Catalina will need to open the "General" option in system preferences. One can switch to dark mode in the Appearance section. For those who choose the "Auto" option, the system will automatically switch between light and dark mode depending on what time of the day it is.

Dark mode for Search mode was first spotted by 9to5Google in A/B testing in December last year. The site noted that the dark mode, though available for Search pages, was not available for the Google.com homepage. Further, there did not seem an option to disable the feature. It is likely that Google will make changes to the feature before rolling it out for everyone.

In the dark mode for Search, Google’s multi-coloured logo turns to white, while the colour of the microphone will remain unchanged. The website also put out screenshots of the dark mode for Search feature from Windows 10 in Chrome as well as Firefox.