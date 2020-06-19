comscore Google tests subscription payment directly from Play Store | BGR India
Google will now allow you to manage subscription services from the Play Store.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Google is testing a major new change that will allow developers to sell subscriptions for Android apps directly from the Play Store. The Mountain View company is implementing the new feature with some select third-party app developers. Also Read - Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Google announced on its blog that it is testing the function of paying subscriptions from the Google Play list of specific applications. This feature will allow users to test the application without installing the app. It also indicates that users will be able to redeem subscription codes in the Play Store. Also Read - Mitron app could return to Google Play Store, but not Remove China Apps: Here's why

“We’re furthering these efforts with the launch of Billing Library version 3. Now available, this newest version includes new ways users can pay, subscription promotion capabilities, purchase attribution for games, and improvements to purchase reliability and security”. says Steve Hartford, Product Manager at Google Play. Also Read - Remove China Apps viral application taken down from Google Play Store

Google prepares for free trial and install

In this way, users will not need to have the application installed. They will also have the possibility to redeem promotional codes for free subscription tests before installing the app. The list includes a table that allows you to see the duration of the trial period, what the subscription offers, and its cost.

“We believe that in increasing user trust around subscriptions. It will also benefit from an increase in higher-quality subscribers and lower refund and chargeback rates,” said Google Play Commerce product manager, Mrinalini Loew.

This will undoubtedly allow the Google Play store to be much more transparent to offer the applications. The feature will be activated from November 1, 2021. Google further states that users will have options to pause a subscription and retain or restore an account.

“Starting August 2, 2021, all new apps must use Billing Library version 3 or newer. By November 1, 2021, all updates to existing apps must use Billing Library version 3 or newer”. Google mentioned that this feature would also have support for cash payments in the future.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Best Sellers