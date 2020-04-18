comscore Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle | BGR India
Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

Today's Google Doodle is for all the COVID-19 battle warriors across the globe whose in an effort to express gratitude.

  Published: April 18, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Google today, in its ongoing Doodle series to recognize and honor front line coronavirus helpers, shared another Doodle for all the COVID-19 battle warriors across the globe whose in an effort to express gratitude. The Doodle shared today is a compilation of all those doodles thanking all the people who are at the forefront fighting Covid-19. This new Google Doodle illustration shows all the workers from different sectors like grocery, healthcare, food services, farming and research fields. Also Read - Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

In its tweet for the Google Doodle, the company wrote, “The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this.” Also Read - Google waives 5 months ad serving fee for News Publishers

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rattle cities and countries, a lot of essential service workers have been on the front-line. The doodle is part of a series aimed to recognize and honor many of those. In the past, Google shared doodles thanking all the people in essential services separately.

Most of the world including India is in the grip of this coronavirus. Along with most of the countries in lockdown, India also has a lockdown till May 3, 2020. The government is appealing for people to stay home at the time of lockdown. The government has allowed only those working in essential services to move out. Let us tell you that millions of people all over the world have lost their lives due to this disease. While several lakh people are infected with this disease.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

In India too, the number of people dying from this disease has reached above 480, while more than fourteen thousand people have been reported infected with this disease. Most companies have asked their employees to work at home. During this time, all essential services such as flights, railways have also been closed, so that the transition does not spread from one state to another.

