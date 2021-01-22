comscore Google threatens to stop Search engine in Australia, here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Google threatens to stop its Search engine in Australia, govt responds
News

Google threatens to stop its Search engine in Australia, govt responds

News

American tech giant Google has decided to pull its Search engine from Australia if Google is asked to pay local news publishers for their content.  

Google Search

In a dramatic series of events, American tech giant Google has decided to pull its Search engine from Australia if Google is asked to pay local news publishers for their content.   Also Read - Android 12 expected features: 'App Pairs', restricted networking mode, app hibernation and more

Mel Silva, Managing Director of Google Australia and New Zealand appeared before a public hearing of the Senate Economics Legislation Committee that is reviewing a proposed new law called the News Media Bargaining Code.  Also Read - Google relaunches offline Calendar support for desktop users; how to use

“We don’t respond to threats”

In response, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “We don’t respond to threats,”.   Also Read - Android 12 could come with a new mode that restricts networking features: Report

“Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia. That’s done in our parliament. It’s done by our government. And that’s how things work here in Australia.”

Reiterating Google’s stance, Silva said that if the code became law, it would hurt not just Google, but small publishers, small businesses, and the millions of Australians that use our services every day. 

“Coupled with the unmanageable financial and operational risk if this version of the Code were to become law it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia,” Silva told the panel.

Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the entity responsible for drafting the law, suggested last year that this shouldn’t affect Google’s search business.

“Google will not be required to charge Australians for the use of its free services such as Google Search and YouTube unless it chooses to do so,” the ACCC had said.

Et tu Facebook

It’s just not Google that’s under the radar. The proposed News Media Bargaining Code law is currently in the draft also targets Facebook 

Citing this new draft, Facebook has also threatened to block its news from being shared in Australia.

Silva told the committee that withdrawing our services from Australia is the last thing that “I or Google want to have happened – especially when there is another way forward”. 

– with inputs from IANS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
News
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia

News

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

News

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use

How To

Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use
Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

News

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp का नया फीचर, ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉलिंग होगी मजेदार

PUBG Mobile में आएगा नया Karakin मैप, जुड़ेंगे कई फीचर्स

Vivo X60 Pro Plus Launched : Vivo X60 Pro Plus स्मार्टफोन दमदार Snapdragon 888 Soc, क्वाड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile का महा-मुकाबला शुरू, जीतने वाली टीम को मिलेंगे करोड़ों

Honor V40 5G Launched : Honor V40 5G स्मार्टफोन 50MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4,000mAh बैटरी और 66W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia
News
Google might stop its Search engine in Australia
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

News

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G launched: Price, specifications, features
iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Mobiles

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system
Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Laptops

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers