Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022, will bring more titles

In 2021, the search engine giant delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Google Stadia

(Image: Google)

Google has unveiled the first three games that will be available to Stadia Pro subscribers for May 2022 and it will announce more titles in the coming days. On May 1, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, which was first teased for the platform last month, will land on the platform for the $9.99 per month for membership holders. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

There is also a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter called Outriders ($59.99) and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls ($39.99). One can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro May 2022 games. One can join the Pro games from the carousel or manually find the listing, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is a brand new puzzle game featuring squishy bioluminescent creatures known as Motes. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls is a mix of adventure game and third-person platformer. The game is based on the cartoon and one can meet familiar characters in it: Skye, Marshall, Chase. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

In 2021, the search engine giant delivered 107 new games to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Google for Games Developer Summit

Meanwhile, Google has showcased several new features for three billion global players across platforms, as it ramps up its Cloud gaming service Stadia and helps developers build high-quality Android games.

At the virtual ‘Google for Games Developer Summit’, the tech giant announced Android Game Development Kit updates, new Immersive Stream for Games, and shared the latest tools to help people take games to the next level.

“We’re committed to supporting developers of all sizes who are building high-quality Android games. Updates to the Android Game Development Kit simplify the development process, while new data insights in Play Console can help you make smarter business decisions,” Google said in a blog post recently.

The company is also enabling games on new screens and devices, including the Google Play Games for PC Beta.

With Clean Chat, a new open-source AI framework for games, studios can now proactively detect negative dialogue in both text and voice chat.

  Published Date: April 20, 2022 5:39 PM IST

