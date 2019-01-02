comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

News

Google has never charged for Android and its apps because of the revenue it gets through Google Chrome and Google Search.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 11:14 AM IST
google go apps

Google has now revealed its plans to charge Chinese manufacturers for the Android apps. In a tweet from official Android account (spotted by Slashleaks), the company has noted that it “plan to charge Chinese manufacturers in the third quarter of 2019.”

After European Commission’s fine on Google in 2018, the firm was asked to stop stop “illegally tying” Chrome and search apps to Android. Thus, Google introduced a new paid licensing agreement for smartphones and tablets shipped into the European Economic Area in which it was said to charge hardware firms up to $40 per device to use its apps. However, it was also reported that the actual charge will vary according to country and handset size, which could be as low as $2.50.

Google may move the web version of Messages to Google.com from the current Android.com

Also Read

Google may move the web version of Messages to Google.com from the current Android.com

Now it appears that Google is further taking the paid licensing agreement for smartphones and tablets sold in China. The tweet by Android also notes that when it says about charging Chinese manufacturers in the third quarter of 2019, these “may include Huawei, ZTE, Xiaomi and many other smartphone manufacturers.”

In July 2018, the European Commission found Alphabet Inc’s Google guilty of abusing its market dominance with Android because it legally bound mobile manufacturers to pre-install its Google Search and Google Chrome on their smartphones. Google was fined a record $5 billion because of it.

Google has never charged for Android and its apps because of the revenue company gets through Google Chrome and Google Search, which were considered to be core of Android and Google services.

Google’s Messages app gets Truecaller-like spam protection feature

Also Read

Google’s Messages app gets Truecaller-like spam protection feature

But with new agreement after European Commission’s decision manufactures won’t be required to bundle Chrome and Search. They will be paying for the Google Play and apps separately, although the base Android operating system will remain free and open-source.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

News

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future
Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

News

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया 106 (2018) 1,415 रुपये की कीमत में यहां खरीद के लिए है उपलब्ध

AnTuTu पर  स्पॉट हुआ Sony Xperia XZ4 , फोन को लेकर हुए ये खुलासे

हुवावे के अगले बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Y9 (2019) का लॉन्च टीजर अमेजन पर हुआ लाइव

इन डिवाइसों पर नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सएप

Fitbit Charge 3 फिटनेस ट्रैकर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
News
Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

News

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future
Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

News

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications